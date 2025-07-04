Police in FCT arrest 82 suspects in 2 months over various crimes

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, reported the arrest of 82 suspects for various crimes, including illegal possession of firearms, between May and June.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in FCT, Mr Ajao Adewale, said this during a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

He said a total of 49 cases were reported to the police during the period under review.

Adewale said that seven kidnapping cases were reported, with 17 suspects arrested, and three neutralised.

The CP said five attempted kidnapping incidents were foiled at Apo Waru, Byhazin, Karshi, Kawo-Bwari, Gidan-Dogo Forest, Kweri, and Abaji during the period.

According to him, three suspects were arrested in connection with the foiled kidnap attempts, and three were neutralised during a shootout while attempting to kidnap victims at Kawo village clinic in Bwari.

Adewale said that 17 suspects were arrested in connection with five armed robbery incidents reported during the period.

Similarly, he said a suspect was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm, while four were arrested over “one chance” robbery.

Adewale said two domestic violence cases and four child trafficking cases were also reported, with eight suspects arrested.

He said three children were rescued from child trafficking, while eight abandoned babies were rescued and handed over to the Social Welfare Centre.

The CP said items recovered from the various arrests included four vehicles, three AK-47 rifles with three magazines, one locally made pistol and magazine, one Beretta pistol, one pump-action shotgun, two LAR rifles, and 36 rounds of live ammunition.

