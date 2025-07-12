Police hail peaceful conduct of LG election in Lagos

The Nigeria Police Force

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr. Olohundare Jimoh, has hailed the peaceful conduct of the Local Government Area election in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos State council poll was held on Saturday in the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state.

The commissioner gave the commendation at the command’s headquarters in Ikeja, after the voting process.

He stated that the level of compliance with the restriction of vehicular movements was very high.

“Nobody was arrested for violating the restriction; we appreciate all residents and visitors for complying with the directive. It helped us to have a grip on the security situation throughout the period of the election.”

Jimoh commended the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, for providing all necessities needed by officers for election duties.

“This is the result you get when your leader provides you with all logistics for your responsibilities,” he said.

The commissioner said there was no complaint of violence during the election throughout the length and breadth of the state.

“We went round to many areas, especially the flashpoints like Mushin, Ikorodu, FESTAC town, Alimosho, Agege, Surulere, and Ikeja, among others, and these were places we thought may have issues of violence.

“There was no threat nor incident anywhere across the state.”

The police boss thanked all officers and men of the command for their sacrifice and commitment in ensuring that there was peace during the election.

“The conduct of police personnel was perfect; they were polite but ensured compliance with electoral rules.” (NAN)