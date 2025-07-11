Police foil gunmen attack on personnel in Nasarawa

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Nasarawa State says it has foiled an attack on its personnel by gunmen on Kadarko-Makurdi Road, a Benue border community in Keana Local Government Area.

SP Ramhan Nansel, the Command’s spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Lafia.

He said that the suspected assailants attacked the police personnel on duty on Tuesday, around 10:55 pm.

“The gunmen who ambushed and attacked our personnel came from Benue forest and started shooting sporadically.

“Displaying gallantry and tactical superiority, the personnel engaged the assailants in a fierce gun duel.

“They successfully repelled the attack and forced the criminals to flee into the Benue forest with suspected gunshot wounds.

“Unfortunately, one police officer, Insp. Sunday Apochie, sustained gunshot injuries during the exchange,” Nansel said.

According to Nansel, a reinforcement team from the Kadarko Division responded swiftly, rescued the injured officer, and recovered his service AK-47 rifle from the scene.

He, however, said that a civilian residing near the scene of the incident was hit by a stray bullet from the gunmen and tragically lost his life.

He, the injured officer, was immediately taken to the Primary Health Care Centre, Kadarko, and later referred to the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Lafia, and is currently receiving treatment and responding well.

Nansel said that the Commissioner of Police, Shetima Jauro-Mohammed, had directed an intensive investigation and manhunt to track down and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

He added that the CP also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased civilian.

“The commissioner visited the injured officer at the hospital and gave him succour,” he said.

The Command’s spokesperson, therefore, assured the public that all necessary measures were being taken to arrest and bring the perpetrators of the heinous act to justice and forestall future occurrences. (NAN).