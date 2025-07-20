Police dismantle kidnappers’ hideout, rescue 3 victims in Ogu

The Nigeria Police Force

By James Ogunnaike

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have dismantled a kidnapper’s hideout and rescued three victims in the Obafemi Owode local government area of the state.

The officers rescued the victims unharmed at about 9 pm on Friday, and recovered a sum of N1.2m from the hideout.

The police spokesperson in the state, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed this to reporters in Abeokuta, said that the victims were abducted around Ajebo, under the jurisdiction of the Owode-Egba Division.

Odutola stated that, based on the information, the officers who were swiftly dispatched to the scene battled the kidnappers in a gun duel, leaving two fatally injured and others escaping into the forest with gunshot wounds.

She stated that items recovered from the scene included one AK-47 rifle (Breech No. 5005584) loaded with 139 rounds of 5.6mm ammunition; one magazine; one cutlass; chain and padlock (believed to have been used to restrain the victims); mobile phones and a cash sum of N1.2m.

She said, ”following expert monitoring, on 18th July, 2025, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit deployed intelligence surveillance in the area and rescued of the three victims unharmed at about 2100hrs”.

“During the operation, the kidnappers engaged the police team in a gun duel. In the ensuing exchange of fire, two of the kidnappers were fatally wounded, while others escaped deeper into the forest with gunshot injuries.”

Odutola added that the rescue operation was a testament to the command’s continuous commitment to ensuring the safety of all citizens and maintaining a firm stance against violent crime.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, commended the swift and tactical response of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and assured that operatives are on the trail of the remaining suspects.

