Police detain suspected cultist, vandals, recover pistol, vehicle parts

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Police Command in Lagos State has detained a suspected cultist and a vandal in Oshodi and Berger Areas of the state, respectively.

RRS confirmed this in a post shared on its X handle @rrsLagos767 on Tuesday.

It stated that its operatives apprehended a suspected cultist with a locally made pistol in a commercial bus in Oshodi.

“The suspected cultist was apprehended around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Toyota bus stop by RRS operatives who were acting on intelligence.

“Two live ammunitions were also recovered with the gun, ” it said.

RRS also stated that it apprehended two suspected vehicle vandals at 4:00 a.m. on Saturday while loading six tyres, rims and vehicles parts into a Suzuki mini bus beside Otedola Bridge, Lagos.

“The suspects of ages 25 and 35, disclosed that they were contracted to convey the six tyres and rims as well as parts from Otedola bridge in Berger to Agege.

“The suspects, along with two others now at large, were loading the exhibits into the mini bus with the registration number LSD 736 YK when policemen on patrol arrested them, ” It stated.

According to RRS, preliminary investigation reveals that the exhibits were removed from vehicles parked for repair at a mechanic workshop near Otedola Bridge.

“Workers at the mechanic workshop where the tyres and vehicle parts were removed got to the park on Saturday morning looking for the stolen items.

“They were later met by RRS operatives investigating the case, who assured that the items were recovered from vandals who invaded the workshop early in the morning, ” it stated.

RRS also said that its commander, CSP Shola Jejeloye, assured the mechanics that it would apprehend the two fleeing suspects.

According to RRS, all suspects are assisting the police in their investigations.