Police crush major human trafficking syndicates in Enugu, Anambra, Ondo

The Nigeria Police Force

…Arrest 11 suspects, rescue victims

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force, yesterday, disclosed that its operatives have dismantled two major syndicates operating within the country, rescuing many victims, including children, pregnant women and foreign nationals.

Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Muyiwa Adejobi, said the release of 11 suspects across Enugu and Anambra states was secured during a bold and coordinated crackdown on organised human trafficking

He said: “Recently, acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Zone 13 Police Command executed a precision-led sting operation, targeting a deeply rooted child trafficking and baby factory network.

“The operation led to the arrest of eight suspects from various locations, including Uzoamaka Ani (27), Joy Madu (52) and Victoria Akasike (56).

“These individuals, during interrogation, confessed to active involvement in child theft, abduction, illegal adoption schemes and the operation of unlicensed medical facilities functioning as baby factories.

“Their criminal activities were strategically spread across Enugu and Anambra states, targeting vulnerable women and children for exploitation and sale.

“The victims rescued during the operation include a seven-month-old infant, a four-year-old child, and two heavily pregnant women, all held under captivity in a remote village.

“Both pregnant women, identified as indigene of Ebonyi State, were reportedly lured and held for the purpose of forced births and subsequent sale of their newborns.

“The rescue was swift and executed without harm to the victims, who are now in safe custody and receiving necessary care.

“Meanwhile, efforts have intensified to apprehend other members of the syndicate who managed to escape during the sting.

“In a similar development, operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have successfully rescued a Ghanaian, David Angerinya, who was trafficked into Nigeria under pretences.

“This operation was launched following a formal petition from the Interpol Liaison Office at Force Headquarters, Abuja, calling for immediate police intervention in a suspected case of transnational human trafficking.

“Acting swiftly, the operatives initiated a targeted investigation that led to the arrest of three suspects: Hayford Nyamekye, Awine Alex, and Kojo Felix.

“Investigations revealed that these suspects are part of a wider international trafficking syndicate that specialises in deceiving individuals, particularly from neighbouring West African countries, with fake promises of employment and travel visas to countries like Canada.

“During the operation, an additional thirty-nine Ghanaian nationals were discovered to have fallen victim to the same group.”