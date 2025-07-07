Police close to uncovering cause of crash that killed Jota

Diogo Jota.

An update on the tragic crash that claimed the lives of Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his younger brother, Andre, is expected within days, according to MailOnline.

Spain’s Guardia Civil and traffic authorities in Zamora are currently investigating how fast the brothers’ £180,000 acid green Lamborghini Huracan was going when it veered off the A-52 motorway in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Investigators are still trying to determine which of the two brothers was driving at the time. Police admitted last week that they had yet to identify the driver.

The supercar, capable of reaching speeds of 200mph, reportedly blew a tyre while overtaking another vehicle near Cernadilla : roughly ten miles from the Portuguese border.

Alfonso Ibáñez, the provincial head of traffic in Zamora, is compiling crash data for that section of road, where six people have already died this year — down from 11 in 2024.

Experts are examining the road surface, layout, and crash barriers. Local sources have described the A-52 as “notoriously treacherous,” riddled with potholes, damaged lanes, recent roadworks, and wildlife hazards.

Just a day before the Jota crash, a 60-year-old woman was seriously injured in a separate accident on the same stretch of road.

The brothers were on a road trip through northern Spain en route to Santander, where they planned to catch an overnight ferry to the UK.

According to Portuguese reports, Diogo had been advised against flying following recent lung surgery. He had only just returned from his wedding to his childhood sweetheart, Rute, which took place in Porto on June 22.

Andre Silva, 26, who was also a professional footballer, died alongside his brother. The siblings were laid to rest in Porto on Saturday.

Photos from the crash scene show the crumpled green front of the Lamborghini lying beside the road. Investigators are working to calculate the speed of the vehicle, what caused the tyre to blow, and any other contributing factors.

The Lamborghini reportedly overtook a car before veering sharply left into a crash barrier. Authorities are now focused on piecing together the final moments of the brothers’ journey.

Several critical questions remain unanswered in a case that has shocked football fans around the world and devastated the Jota family.

Vanguard News