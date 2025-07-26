Police bust kidnap gang in Kaduna, arrest six, recover four rifles

The Nigeria Police Force

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Police Command has busted a notorious kidnapping syndicate operating in Jema’a Local Government Area, arresting six suspects and recovering four rifles, including two fabricated AK-47s.

The breakthrough, according to the Command, followed a distress report filed by a resident of Ungwan Ninzom, Jagindi Tasha village, whose son, Hussaini Ibrahim, was abducted by unknown gunmen.

Confirming the development in a statement , the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, said operatives from the Kafanchan Division swiftly responded and launched a manhunt for the suspects.

He said: “On 24th February, in a follow-up operation, the victim, Hussaini Ibrahim, was rescued from a nearby bush with a gunshot wound on his leg. He was rushed to a nearby clinic for medical attention and reunited with his family.”

Four suspects were later arrested in connection with the abduction. They include: Umar Yusuf Jabiri, 30, of Jagindi Tasha, Buhari Muhammad, a.k.a. “General,” 31, of Bayya village,Ahmadu Nasiru, 51, of Gidan Waya and Zakari Saleh, 50, also of Gidan Waya.

Items recovered from them include one English-type AK-47 rifle and three fabricated AK-47 rifles.

Hassan added that investigation was ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang, after which the suspects would be charged to court.

In another development, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, led by CSP Sani Zuntu, intercepted a suspicious waybill in Kaduna on July 23, 2025, around 6:00pm. The consignment, which originated from Jos and was heading to Gusau, Zamfara State, contained a fabricated AK-47 rifle hidden in a sack.

Two suspects who attempted to take delivery of the firearm in Gusau were promptly arrested. They were identified as: Abdulmumin Sani and Naziru Musa. They are currently in custody and will be arraigned after investigations.

Commending the operatives, the Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Muhammad,, said the operation demonstrated the Command’s renewed commitment to tackling insecurity in the state.

“We are determined to make Kaduna State unsafe for criminals. I also commend the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, for his continued support in our fight against crime,” he said.