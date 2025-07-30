Police bust human trafficking syndicate in Niger State, rescue 36 victims

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

The Niger State Police Command has dismantled a ten-man suspected international human trafficking syndicate operating in Minna, rescuing 36 victims from various West African countries in the process.

According to a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun, the suspects were apprehended on July 18, 2025, following credible intelligence about suspicious activities around the 123 Quarters area of Minna.

The syndicate, believed to have been posing as travel agents, allegedly lured unsuspecting individuals under the pretense of securing them online business opportunities abroad. The group, comprising mostly non-Nigerians who communicate primarily in French, was reportedly assisted by a Nigerian accomplice, one Hashimu Dauda Kolo, who allegedly provided them accommodation in Minna.

“The operation led to the rescue of 36 youths of various nationalities, including Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea—all without proper travel documentation,” the police spokesman said.

During preliminary interrogation, the victims claimed they had come to Nigeria for online business ventures. All victims have since been transferred to the Interpol for further investigation and appropriate intervention.

The arrested suspects include Sokou Doumbia, Thiarno Balbe, Hashimu Dauda Kolo, Usman Doumbia, Musa Konate, Lamine Watara, Racine Diouf, Adamu Zarbu, Alhassan Konde, and Dango Aminatu.

In a related development, the Niger State Commissioner of Police, Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, has successfully reunited 35 kidnap survivors—comprising 16 women and 19 children—with their families. The victims, rescued in earlier operations across Kagara, Tegina, and Agwara areas, had spent several weeks in police protective custody to aid recovery and reintegration.

The Commissioner reaffirmed the command’s commitment to tackling all forms of organized crime and ensuring the safety of residents in the state.