Police ban Obi supporters’ birthday rally in Kaduna over security concerns

Peter Obi

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Police Command has issued a security advisory, warning against a planned political rally by supporters of former presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi, scheduled to hold in honour of his birthday.

According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, the Command received credible intelligence suggesting that the rally, though intended as a show of support, may be infiltrated by criminal elements aiming to incite violence and disrupt public order.

The police emphasised that all forms of political rallies and public political gatherings remain suspended in the state, pending the official commencement of political activities as prescribed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Command also noted that several political parties in the state are scheduled to conduct their primaries on the same day as the proposed rally, with proper notifications already submitted to the police in line with established protocols. Authorities fear the overlap of events could result in heightened tension, clashes, and a breakdown of law and order in affected areas.

“In view of these developments, the command strongly advises the organisers of the planned Peter Obi rally to suspend any gathering or procession,” the statement read.

“If they wish to honour their principal, such activities should be conducted in a safe and non-disruptive manner.”

The police warned that it would not hesitate to take legal action against any individual or group found flouting this directive.

The command reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining law and order and urged the public to continue cooperating with security agencies to preserve peace in the state.