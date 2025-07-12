Police arrest youth over disruption attempt amid low voter turnout in Igando, Yaba

By Dapo Akinrefon & Ebunoluwa Sessou

The ongoing Local Government elections in Lagos State witnessed low voter turnout across several polling units, including areas in Igando, Ikotun, and Yaba, as security agents intervened in an isolated case of attempted disruption in Igando.

At Ward F, Adegbenro Junction, Mosalasi Road, Egan, in the Igando area, officers from the Igando Police Division were seen escorting away a youth who was allegedly trying to disrupt the voting process.

The swift response from the police helped restore calm, ensuring that voting could continue without further incident.

Meanwhile, at Polling Unit 015, Ward E, located at the Open Space in LKJ Garden, Igando, officials of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) decried the low voter turnout. One of the presiding officers, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Vanguard that although the process had been peaceful, “voters are simply not coming out.”

A similar situation was observed in Ward C, Maja area of Yaba, at Polling Unit 008, where LASIEC officials waited in vain for a significant number of voters. When Vanguard visited, the polling unit was virtually empty. However, officials maintained hope that more residents would participate before the scheduled close of voting at 3 p.m.

“We are still expecting more people to come out,” one official said, noting that a few voters had earlier cast their ballots.

The Lagos State Local Government elections are being held across 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) to elect chairmen, vice-chairmen, and councillors. Despite assurances of safety and a smooth process by LASIEC, the poor turnout observed in several areas remains a concern.