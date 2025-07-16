Police arrest two suspected one-chance robbers in Oyo

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Oyo has arrested two suspects for alleged one-chance robbery and fraud.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), CSP Adewale Osifeso, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Osifeso said that the command acted on intelligence, successfully dismantled the one-chance robbery gang, and arrested two suspected members.

“This breakthrough follows a viral video that exposed the gang’s illicit activities in the Ibadan area.

“Following the emergence of a viral video exposing the gang’s activities, the state Commissioner of Police tasked operatives of the command’s tactical units to apprehend the culprits,” he said.

The PRO explained that an intensive search for the gang members by the police operatives paid off on Saturday when the whereabouts of the suspects were revealed.

Osifeso also said that police operatives tracked and located the suspects on the Old Ibadan-Oyo road at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to him, the two arrested suspects, aged 42 and 45, from Olomoyeye Muslim Area and Beyerunka Area, Ibadan, respectively, are now in police custody assisting in the investigations.

“A Nissan Almera vehicle with registration number Lagos FST 779 DL allegedly used by the suspects in their criminal activity has been recovered.

“The suspects have admitted to robbing and deceiving multiple victims using the seized vehicle.

“Three victims have come forward and positively identified the suspects as the perpetrators who robbed them of their valuables on separate occasions,” he said.

According to Osifeso, an investigation is ongoing to identify and apprehend other gang members and recover their weapons.

The PRO urged other victims of the suspects to come forward and assist with the investigation and subsequent prosecution. (NAN)