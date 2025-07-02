Police arrest suspect over fraud, recover $7,000 in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force

The Zone 7 Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force stated that it has arrested a suspect in connection with the alleged fraudulent sale of a defective luxury vehicle and recovered $7,000 from the suspect.



The Police Public Relations Officer in the zone, ASP Halima Mohammed, stated this in a press release on Wednesday in Abuja.



Mohammed stated that the incident was reported to the zone on June 19 via a petition to the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of the zone.



The zone 7 police spokesperson said: “The AIG was petitioned over a fraudulent sales transaction at Ilado Car Stand in Lokogoma area of Abuja, orchestrated by the suspect.



“The complainant reported that she saw a Facebook advertisement on June 10 for a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon offered for sale at N32 million, equivalent to $20,000,” she said.



Mohammed added that the complainant had contacted the seller, now the suspect, and proceeded to inspect the vehicle at the designated car stand.



“Upon inspection, she was told that the only fault with the car was its power steering system, which would be fixed within one week.



“Based on this assurance, the complainant paid a deposit of $7,000 with a mutual understanding that the money spent would be returned if she chose not to proceed with the purchase.



Upon conducting a follow-up inspection with a certified Mercedes-Benz mechanic, significant electrical and mechanical defects were discovered beyond the initially stated issue.



“When she requested for refund, the suspect insisted that no refund would be made unless the car was sold to another buyer,” she narrated.



Mohammed said the suspect had also refused to provide a clear timeline for the payment, thereby raising suspicions of a fraudulent act.



According to her, upon receiving the petition, police detectives from the zone, led by CSP Akinlabi Ogundile, took swift action.



She said the suspect, who was therefore invited for questioning, confessed to the crime during the investigation, and the sum of $7,000 was recovered from him.



Mohammed said the zone was intensifying efforts to arrest the fleeing accomplice of the suspect.

