Police arrest 98 suspected criminals in Kano

The Nigeria Police Force

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Kano State Police Command has announced the arrest of no fewer than 98 suspects in connection with various criminal activities across the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, who disclosed this while briefing journalists at the Bompai police Headquarters, said the suspects were apprehended for their alleged involvement in 21 major criminal cases.

Providing a breakdown of the arrests, CP Bakori revealed that 47 suspects were arrested for thuggery, 21 for armed robbery, and 12 for vehicle theft, among others.

According to him, “Within 24 days, a total of ninety-eight (98) suspects have been arrested, involved in twenty-one (21) major cases of armed robbery, thuggery (Daba), drug dealings, theft, fraud, etc. Four (04) suspected kidnappers, Twenty-one (21) suspected armed robbers, Five (5) suspected drug dealers, Twelve (12) suspected motor vehicle thieves, Four (04) suspected fraudsters, Five (05) suspected thieves and Forty-seven (47) suspected thugs

“Exhibits recovered from them included dangerous weapons; suspected stolen motor vehicles, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones etc.; illicit drugs and counterfeit currencies,” he said.

The Police boss further said the command has now strategically launched a Special Operation, tagged “Operation Kukan Kura” to act as a radar to detect and proactively nip in the bud any threats of thuggery-related crimes within Kano Metropolis, banditry and kidnapping along Kano borders, drug trafficking and abuse as well as other social vices in the State.

“Significant breakthroughs have been made since the launch of the operation on 1st of July, 2025,” CP Bakori noted.