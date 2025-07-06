Police arrest 4 armed robbers, recover stolen livestock worth N41m

The Police in Ondo State says it has arrested a dangerous four-man armed robbery gang notorious for orchestrating violent attacks and vehicle thefts across parts of Akure, Owo, and surrounding areas.



Mr. Adebowale Lawal, the State Commissioner of Police (CP), made this announcement in Akure on Sunday while speaking with journalists about the achievements recorded over the past two weeks.



Lawal said that the arrest was made following a reported armed robbery incident in Akure involving the theft of a vehicle and other valuables on June 27.



“Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the command’s Tactical Intelligence and Response Squad (TIRS) tracked and apprehended two key suspects outside Ondo State.



“Subsequent intelligence breakthroughs led to the arrest of two additional members of the gang, including a suspected habitual receiver of stolen items.



“Preliminary findings indicate that the syndicate has been actively involved in a network specializing in car snatching and trafficking.



“So far, a number of stolen items, including a vehicle and several mobile devices, have been recovered.

“Investigations are ongoing to trace additional stolen property and identify other collaborators, including a suspected arms supplier currently at large,” he said.



Similarly, the CP stated that the command also recovered livestock worth N41 million stolen by Ali Garuba Muhammed, an employee of Prince Fasua Peter Oyeleye.



Lawal stated that Oyeleye reported the case on July 1, in which his employee had absconded with 55 cattle and eight sheep/rams.



He stated that a swift response by the Anti-Kidnapping section resulted in the recovery of 22 stolen cows within 48 hours.



According to him, the primary suspect remains at large, and concerted efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining livestock and bring him to justice.



“This operation is a testament to the capacity and responsiveness of the Police Command in Ondo State to tackle organised crime through strategic intelligence-led policing.



“The command remains committed to safeguarding lives and property and assures residents that all criminal networks operating within the state will be relentlessly pursued and dismantled,” he said.

Vanguard News