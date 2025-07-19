Imo Police rescues 58 kidnap victims, 42 stolen children; nabs 2,785 suspects

By Emmanuel Iheaka, OWERRI

The Police in Imo State said they have arrested a total of 2,785 suspects and rescued 58 kidnap victims, as well as 42 stolen children in the last six months.

Spokesman of the police in the state, Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement released in Owerri, Saturday evening.

Okoye noted that the suspects were arrested for alleged serious offences including kidnapping, terrorism, murder, armed robbery, cultism and child trafficking.

“Over the past six months, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, alongside other Divisions and Formations have arrested 2,785 suspects for serious offences including kidnapping, terrorism, murder, armed robbery, cultism, child trafficking among others.

“These operations also resulted in the rescue of 58 kidnapped victims and 42 stolen children, many of whom have been joyfully reunited with their families.

“Investigations into these cases resulted in the recovery of a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives, including 2 GPMG, 14 AK-47s, 20 pump-action guns, 4 fabricated rocket launchers, 7 gas-cylinder explosives, locally made hand grenades, assorted rounds of live ammunition, cartridges, Biafran flags, and criminal charms, among others.

“Among the key suspects arrested are Amechi Onyebuchi (38), Ozioma Ihedoro (39), Cyprian Ikpegbunam (50), and Uchenna Opara (30)—notorious members of the proscribed IPOB/ESN. These individuals were responsible for multiple attacks on security formations and public infrastructure in Njaba LGA. Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, in collaboration with other tactical teams, raided an IPOB/ESN camp in Njaba, arrested the suspects, and recovered high-grade weapons and explosives. During interrogation, they confessed to the kidnap and murder of Emmanuel Oguzie, allegedly on the orders of a wanted ESN commander known as Asari.

“In a separate but related case, two suspected kidnappers, Uche Nwachukwu (24) and Chinonso Ozirim (32), were arrested for abducting Anayo Iwuoha in his Compound at Akabo on June 20, 2025. The syndicate held the victim at Chinonso Ozirim’s residence, collecting a ₦2.2 million ransom before a joint operation by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and local vigilantes led to his rescue and the arrest of the suspects. A manhunt is ongoing for their fleeing accomplices.

“Also recently apprehended is Wisdom Chinazaekpere Ogbonna (36) of Orlu LGA, a notorious member of the Vikings Confraternity. Ogbonna had been on the run for two years following the brutal murder of a young man known as “Pikin,” who was mistakenly identified as a rival cultist and butchered with knives by Ogbonna and three other gang members. He was recently apprehended by operatives of Orlu Division for burglary and stealing, but upon further profiling and transfer to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, he was identified as one of the cultists involved in the heinous murder. All the suspects will be arraigned in court upon completion of investigation”, the statement read.