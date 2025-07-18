PMO begins 2025 inspection exercise, visits Lagos Sports Commission

As part of ongoing oversight and performance assessment of the Parastatals, Agencies and Government-Owned companies in Lagos State, the Parastatals Monitoring Office (PMO) has embarked on the 2025 inspection exercise with a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Sports Commission.

Speaking during the courtesy visit to the Commission’s Office at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, on Wednesday, the leader of the inspection team and Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Parastatals Monitoring, Ibrahim Babajide Obanikoro stated that the visit is a deliberate engagement aimed at strengthening collaboration, fostering alignment with government’s objectives and jointly addressing any operational gaps that may hinder effective service delivery.

According to the Special Adviser, “The Lagos State Sports Commission holds a central place in the actualization of the state government’s vision for youth development, talent discovery, social cohesion, and the promotion of healthy lifestyles through sports. Your efforts in organizing tournaments, nurturing young talents, rehabilitating sporting facilities, and promoting grassroots engagement have not gone unnoticed. We commend the Commission for its continued drive to make Lagos a hub for sporting excellence not only in Nigeria but across the continent.”

Obanikoro stated that the Office is also aware of the challenges that may be limiting the full realisation of the Commission’s mandate—whether it be infrastructural deficits, funding gaps, inter-agency coordination issues, or human resource constraints. “This visit therefore provides an opportunity for honest conversations on those issues and how we can collaboratively chart a path forward.” He added.

He also noted that in line with the THEMES+ development agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, sports development and youth engagement remain top priorities. “It is against this backdrop that the inspection of facilities becomes imperative. We want to ensure that these assets are not only maintained at acceptable standards but are also optimally utilized for the benefit of our people, especially the youth,” he stressed.

Responding, the Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr. Lekan Fatodu, stated that the visit reflects the State Government’s continued commitment to accountability, transparency and inter-agency collaboration of which are essential ingredients for effective governance and optimal service delivery.

He noted that Lagos State Sports Commission remains steadfast in its mandate to promote sports development, drive youth engagement and create avenues for talent discovery and social cohesion through sporting activities.

He said. “We are confident that through this engagement, critical observations and recommendations will emerge that will further guide our operations, improve our internal process and enhance the delivery of services to the people of Lagos State.”

He however appreciated the Parastatals Monitoring Office for the timely and purposeful visit. “We look forward to a robust interaction and continuous synergy in our shared goal of building a healthier, more vibrant and inclusive Lagos through sports,” Fatodu said.