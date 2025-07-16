Plateau youths trained on AI, digital skills

Commissioner Shurkuk (in white), Mr. Nyalun (in brown), and some NASCO staff

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – As the world marked World Youth Skills Day 2025 on July 15, NASCO Group joined global stakeholders in reaffirming its commitment to youth empowerment through technology, entrepreneurship, and digital education.

In an event themed “Youth Empowerment through AI and Digital Skills,” the company convened youth, experts, and policymakers in Jos, and online to spotlight the crucial role of digital transformation in shaping the future of work.

World Youth Skills Day, established by the United Nations, is dedicated to raising awareness on the importance of equipping young people with the tools they need for employability, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

In his welcome address, NASCO Group Manager, Shehu Nyalun, described the event as part of NASCO’s enduring corporate social responsibility to create value not only through products, but also through people.

“We see young people as the future leaders of our society. By investing in digital skills and AI awareness, we are helping them take control of their future. Nigeria must not be left behind in this digital era,” Nyalun stated.

In a keynote address, the State Commissioner for Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr. Cletus Shurkuk, called for urgent and strategic efforts to prepare Nigerian youths for the realities of an AI-driven world.

While quoting recent reports by the World Economic Forum and McKinsey Global Institute, Dr. Shurkuk warned that millions of jobs could be lost to automation in the nearest future, unless the nation invests in reskilling and technological capacity.

“Artificial intelligence is not just the future, it is already here. Young people must not only consume technology. You must create with it, manage it, and become ambassadors of innovation,” he said.

Dr. Shurkuk commended NASCO for aligning with Plateau State’s vision under Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who has declared 2025 “The Year of Technology” in the State, and reaffirmed the government’s readiness to partner with the private sector, and other stakeholders in building a digitally inclusive society.

The event featured a panel discussion involving leading voices from the fields of education, tech entrepreneurship, and human capital development.

It also offered a question and answer segment, where participants ranging from students and graduates to aspiring techpreneurs, engaged speakers, shared their dreams and challenges in the pursuit of a digital future, and also explored practical digital tools and AI applications for real-world problem-solving.

Highlights from the event included insightful discussions on the future of jobs and digital transformation, youth testimonials expressing motivation to pursue tech careers, networking opportunities with mentors and role models.

“This is my first time attending such an event. I used to think AI was too complex for someone like me, but today I feel empowered to start learning and doing more,” participants Gloria, an entrepreneur noted.

Through this initiative, NASCO aims to close the digital divide, encourage innovation, and prepare Nigerian youths for a competitive global landscape. The company hopes its efforts will inspire more institutions to do more in addressing the widening digital skills gap.

Meanwhile, NASCO’s leadership reiterated its commitment to empowering youths, stating that it is not merely a business imperative, but a social responsibility and a moral duty.

“A young person with the right digital skills can thrive anywhere, in Nigeria, Africa, or the global workforce. That’s the kind of future we are working to build,” Mr. Nyalun stated.

World Youth Skills Day 2025 may have been a day celebration, but for the about 800 youths who attended NASCO’s empowerment event, the impact may last a lifetime.