Plateau Tension: Militants advance on Berom villages as Gov visits survivors

FILE IMAGE

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—Militants are advancing on Berom villages in Plateau State, raising tension across several communities, even as Governor Caleb Mutfwang visited scenes of recent carnage to console survivors and condemn what he described as “genocide, plain and simple.”

Recalled that Tahoss village in Riyom Local Government Area LGA, was the scene of a deadly Tuesday attack that left several villagers dead, many injured, and numerous homes—including a place of worship—burnt to the ground.

The attackers also looted food items and other valuables, deepening the anguish of the already traumatized community.

Survivors and local leaders described the attack as genocidal, not just random violence. Eyewitnesses said the attackers, numbering in dozens and heavily armed, invaded the village and operated unchallenged—even though a military checkpoint was stationed just 200 metres away. No arrests have been made.

President of the Berom Youths Moulder-Association, Dalyop Mwantiri, who raised the alarm of advancing armed militants, cited intelligence from community vigilantes that over five armed militant groups were advancing toward Bindi (Jebu) and Rinyan villages. in the Tahoss community

According to him, other communities placed on red alert include Gwon, Wereng-Rim, Diyan, Torok, Gwol-Hoss, and Sopp.

Meanwhile, addressing the grief-stricken residents, Governor Mutfwang condemned the massacre as an act of terrorism, not a mere farmer-herder clash. He vowed to escalate the matter and ensure justice.

“Let me promise you, by the grace of God, Riyom will not fall. This is genocide, plain and simple. We will escalate this matter to the highest levels”.

. We will deploy every resource available to end this bloodshed,” the Governor declared.

While commending soldiers who have shown commitment in defending Plateau communities, he questioned lapses by some security personnel and demanded accountability.

“These attackers are not spirits. Real people carried out these atrocities and disappeared. We cannot continue to ignore this. Sector Commander, I ask you directly: why were no arrests made this time? Yet young men are detained over unrelated cases. If you lack evidence, release them immediately,” he challenged.

Governor Mutfwang urged communities to stay calm, vigilant, and prayerful. He promised relief for displaced persons and praised the courage of local youths defending their ancestral lands.

“To our youths and elders, we see your resilience. We thank you. You will not be abandoned. This land is yours, and nobody will drive you from it,” he stated.

He called for an overhaul of the state’s security structure and an end to the use of the term “unknown gunmen,” urging security operatives to name and arrest the perpetrators.

“I want to hear of arrests, not excuses. The era of impunity is over. These killers must be brought to justice. Our security operatives must understand they are not peacekeepers; they are defenders of lives and property,” Mutfwang said.

The Governor also visited other hard-hit communities in the Bachit District of Riyom LGA—including Gwong, Fang, Keng, and Rachi—offering condolences and pledging support to the people.

During the visit, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Riyom LGA, Rev. Davou Musa, accused some military personnel of colluding with the attackers. He urged the Federal Government to withdraw the military from the area and provide immediate humanitarian assistance to affected residents.