Plateau: Navy Officer offers lifeline as over 1,500 benefit from free medical outreach in Dadur

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – In a show of community service and patriotism, Commodore Paul Nimmyel, the Commander of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft, Lagos, has organized one-day free medical outreach for residents of Dadur community, Bwarat Chiefdom in Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Over 1,500 residents benefitted from the initiative, which featured a variety of essential healthcare services. These included rapid malaria testing, free medical consultations, drug distribution, and the provision of insecticide-treated mosquito nets for pregnant women and children. There were also dental and eye checks conducted by specialists.

In addition, community members were screened for diabetes mellitus, and hepatitis B and C, while others received treatment for malaria, high blood pressure, and blood sugar-related conditions, getting free medication for their ailments.

Commodore Nimmyel, who hails from the community, but represented by Surgeon Lt. Commander Francis Fuanbial, the Base Medical Officer of NNS Beecroft, explained that the outreach was a way of giving back to the people who played a part in shaping his life.

“This outreach brings to the fore the importance of corporate social responsibilities. The doctors are here to attend to everyone, dentists, ophthalmologists, and others. Pregnant women and children will receive mosquito nets. The essence is to put smiles on the faces of the community members, giving them the rare opportunity to get their health checked.”

The Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Council, Pirfa Tyem, represented by his Deputy, Mrs. Deborah Dalen, applauded the initiative and noted that it complements the Council’s efforts to meet the healthcare needs of its people.

“This kind of support is welcome and appreciated. It aligns with our commitment to improve the wellbeing of citizens,” she said, praying for God’s blessings upon Commodore Nimmyel for remembering his roots.

Similarly, the Ponzhi Bwarat (Traditional Ruler of Bwarat), Ponfa Bahal, described the outreach as a rare privilege for residents who often struggle to meet their healthcare needs.

“We thank Commodore Nimmyel for remembering his people and giving them access to such quality medical attention. May others emulate this gesture,” he stated.

Beneficiaries of the outreach expressed appreciation for the opportunity.

Among them were Jonah Kparbong, Nanshar Marmap, and Kurnap Gamde, who praised the Nigerian Navy and the Commodore for the life-changing support.

Gamde noted “I want to thank them immensely for the outreach. I had my eyes checked, and I was given drugs and medicated glasses. This is something I never imagined I would have access to here in the village.”

The medical outreach not only addressed pressing health concerns but also rekindled a sense of hope among the rural population, reminding them that they are not forgotten.