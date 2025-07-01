Plateau Killings: Stop the blame game, CAN tells JNI

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Reverend John Hayab, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has urged the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) and other religious organisations to move beyond blame and unite to tackle the persistent violence in Plateau State.

In an interview with Vanguard in Abuja, Hayab stressed the importance of accountability, unity, and sincere dialogue in addressing the cycle of bloodshed that continues to plague the region.

His remarks follow recent statements by JNI, a leading Islamic body, which expressed concern over perceived bias in media coverage of the killings, alleging that reports focus heavily on Christian victims while underreporting Muslim casualties, especially among Fulani communities.

“Let them fear God now. That is my response. When we reduce these killings to lies, accusations, or a competition for sympathy, the violence in Nigeria will never end,” Hayab stated.

The fresh wave of violence in Mangu, Plateau State, has renewed national concern over the escalating crisis.

Reverend Hayab condemned the attacks, noting that CAN has consistently spoken out against all forms of violence.

However, he cautioned against framing the conflict in terms of which group has suffered more, saying it distracts from urgently needed solutions.

“People must stop the blame game and confront the truth. Yes, indeed,” he said.

Addressing claims that casualty statistics have been skewed in favour of Christians, Hayab challenged critics to present credible evidence contradicting his knowledge of events, particularly in Southern Kaduna, where mass burials have become distressingly frequent.

“Can they come forward and paint a different picture from what I know? Who is killing whom in Southern Kaduna? Where we have buried 30, 40, 50, 20, even 10 people at once, our consistent message has always been to work together to end the killings and bring perpetrators to justice,” he said.

While the JNI has called for balanced reporting and attention to underlying causes such as land disputes and ethnic tensions, Hayab echoed the need for a broader approach.

He urged religious leaders across the board to condemn violence from within their own communities and prioritise peacebuilding.

“If we truly want to address the root causes of this crisis, we must stop pointing fingers and call a spade a spade,” he stressed.

He pointed to his own swift condemnation of the Mangu killings as an example of the accountability needed from faith leaders.

“When the Mangu incident occurred, I publicly condemned it and described it as driven by the wrong spirit. I’ve made that clear in numerous media interviews. What more do they want?” Hayab asked.