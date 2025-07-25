Plateau holds mass burial for victims of attack

The Plateau Government has organised a mass burial for the 27 persons killed in the recent attack on the Bindi community of Tahoss, Riyom Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that on July 15, gunmen attacked and killed 27 residents of the community.

The criminals also destroyed houses and crops on farmlands and looted foodstuff and other properties worth millions of naira.

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, who visited the community, promised to organise a befitting burial for the deceased persons.

Speaking, Mr. Sati Shuwa, the Chairman of Riyom LGA, decried the spate of attacks on rural communities in the locality.

He called on the federal government and security agencies to be proactive in tackling the security challenges in the state.

“People of Bindi and Riyom in general, we are gathered here today in an unspeakable grief with our hearts heavy with sorrow to mourn our brothers and sisters.

” We are here to honour 27 precious lives that were cut down in a cruel and senseless act of violence.

“As your chairman, I stand with you not only in leadership but also in deep mourning.

“I cannot begin to imagine the pain, the silence in your homes, or the weight of these empty spaces left behind, he said.

Shuwa, who commiserated with the families who lost their loved ones, urged them to take solace in God.

“To the bereaved families, no words can truly comfort you, but please know that your pain is ours.

“Your loss is a wound in the hearts of all Riyom people; the entire state mourns with you, he said.

The chairman, however, commended President Bola Tinubu and Mutfwang for the steps taken towards ensuring safety of lives and property in Plateau.

NAN reports Government appointees, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and others attended the mass burial. (NAN)