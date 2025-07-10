Planned LG poll in Niger illegal, unconstitutional — Rights Group warns

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

MINNA — A political pressure group, Human Rights and Judgement Enforcement Advocates, has called on the Niger State Government to suspend its planned local government elections scheduled for November 2025, describing the move as illegal and unconstitutional.

Speaking to journalists in Minna, Chairman of the group, Alhaji Alfa Mohammed, warned that going ahead with the polls would amount to the premature termination of the tenure of current local government executives.

The group cited violations of the 1999 Constitution and Supreme Court rulings on local government administration, especially concerning tenure and financial autonomy.

In a statement titled “Let the Local Government Breathe,” Mohammed said:

“We call on Governor Umar Bago of Niger State to immediately suspend the planned local government elections in November, as proceeding with them would contravene constitutional provisions and the Supreme Court judgment.”

He also urged all state governors to respect and implement the Supreme Court’s judgment on full financial autonomy for local governments, which he said is crucial for combating poverty and insecurity.

“The current situation makes it impossible for local governments to carry out their constitutional responsibilities, such as constructing markets, health centers, drainages, and other essential services,” he added.

Mohammed called on the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Senator Hope Uzodinma, to rally support among governors to implement full autonomy for local councils, ideally before the next federal allocation is disbursed.

He further disclosed that the group is preparing to initiate legal proceedings to seek constitutional interpretation of relevant sections of the Electoral Act 2022 and other legal reliefs.

“Our members across the country are also ready to lead grassroots protests if this situation persists beyond August 2025,” Mohammed declared.

The group’s intervention adds to growing concerns about state interference in local governance, especially regarding financial control and tenure violations.