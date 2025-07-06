Pipeline Surveillance: Urhobo youth professionals laud Tanita, condemn call for contract cancellation

The league of Urhobo youth professionals has condemned in strong terms the recent call by some persons masquerading as UPU, purportedly claiming to be speaking for the generality of Urhobos, calling for the cancellation and rejection of the Oil and gas pipeline security surveillance contract being handled by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited.



The group in a statement signed by its president Mr. Ejiroghene Ataivwevu noted that ” For the avoidance of doubt, these persons do not speak on behalf of the host communities bearing both pipelines, wellheads, flow stations, or housing critical national assets. They can be best described as a gathering of self-seeking individuals attempting to rustle pecuniary gains at the expense of the impressive and enormous job being done by Tantita in protecting these critical assets, drastically reducing oil theft and environmental degradation across Urhoboland.

“Also, TANTITA has effectively deployed the community engagement approach in all its operational areas to ensure that indigenes of these communities are entrusted with the policing job of the hydrocarbon asset.

“It is of grave concern to note that while Tantita and the federal government are progressively moving towards increased oil production by deploying cutting-edge technologies in monitoring and surveillance, retrogressive tendencies are wickedly trying to misrepresent the Urhobo ethnic nationality purely for their selfish end.

“The Urhobo youth professionals urge the federal government, NSA, and NNPCL to disregard the self-seeking publication purportedly made on behalf of the Urhobo people as it does not represent the collective wish, goals, and interests of the people.

“We are stoically in support of the good work Tantita has/is doing and urge all well-meaning Nigerians to support the fight against illegal oil theft.