Pipeline Surveillance: Urhobo working with Tantita, Tompolo – Okporoko

Amb. Chief Godwin Okporoko, JP, and Executive Assistant, Security Matters to Delta State Governor, has thrown his weight in support of Tantita Security Services Limited and urged the National Security Adviser NSA to disregard the the publication by Urhobo Progress Union UPU.

Okporoko made the comments on Saturday while reacting to the letter addressed to the National Security Adviser by Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), published in Vanguard Newspaper of Saturday 5th July, 2025, on page 27.

The President General, Owahwa Sub-Clan, OML34, Ughievwen Kingdom, Ughelli South LGA, Delta State, said the UPU’s letter and publication was ill-advised and misleading, adding that the National Security Adviser NSA, must know that Urhobo will never reject any Nigerian or an Ijaw man who is executing his legitimate contract in Urhobo Land.

“ There are Urhobo contractors also handling Federal government contracts in Ijaw land and in other parts of Nigeria. They were never rejected. This UPU’s letter should be disregarded as those who signed the letter cannot cause dispute between Urhobo and our Ijaw brothers because of their selfish interest”

According to him, “ The people and host communities in Urhobo Land, where Tantita Security Services Limited is operating and providing security services to the Federal Government are benefiting and not complaining. When Tantita Security Services Limited secured the pipeline surveillance contract, stakeholders were consulted and youths from Urhobo pipeline communities were employed”

Okporoko, a prominent Urhobo Leader further disclosed that Tantita Security Services Limited recruited Urhobo indigenes for the operations, and being paid monthly.

“ When a Benin man from Edo State was awarded the pipeline surveillance contract in Urhobo Land, the UPU went to sleep and did not reject the Benin man. Some persons who signed the UPU’s letter to the NSA were major beneficiaries when the Benin man handled the pipeline surveillance contract in Urhobo Land”

“ An Ijaw man in Delta State, Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo, got the contract and executing the project effectively and efficiently, the UPU is crying fowl. Those Urhobos who want pipeline surveillance contracts, should go to Abuja and NNPCL to hustle for their own contracts, and remove their eyes from the Contract of Tantita Security Services Limited, because Urhobo people are benefiting from Tantita”.

“ Under the law of Nigeria, Tantita Security Services Limited, a registered indigenous company is free to execute project in Urhobo Land or any party of Nigeria. The Federal Government and Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited NNPCL, found Tompolo worthy and competent to handle the project and the contract was duly awarded to his company, Tantita Security Services Limited”.

“ The significant increase in crude oil production is an attestation to the patriotism, commitment and capacity shown or demonstrated by Chief Government Ekpemupolo and his company Tantita Security Services Limited. It is very unfortunate that Urhobo Progress Union UPU, the highest socio-cultural organization of Urhobo Nation has been reduced to a mere pressure group, dabbling into issues beyond its control”.

He concluded, “ President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited NNPCL are seeing the good job being done by Tantita Security Services Limited in Urhobo Land and Niger Delta. Apart from securing Oil facilities, Tantita Security Services Limited is also doing great job through its Corporate Social Responsibility CSR, giving back to society and supporting the government in the area of infrastructural development”