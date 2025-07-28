Photos: Tinubu receives Super Falcons at Villa

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru



The victorious Super Falcons have arrived at the State House, received by President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Nigeria’s senior women’s team defeated their Moroccan counterparts, Atlas Lionesses, on Saturday evening at the WAFCON finals.

The Super Falcons came from behind to beat the host country 3-2.

President Tinubu had, before the final match, urged the Super Falcons, who had won the WAFCON nine times out of 11 before then, to bring the cup home.

The Super Falcons arrived at 4:36pm and proceeded straight to the President’s office.