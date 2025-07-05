Photos: Tinubu arrives Brazil for BRICS summit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, ahead of the 17th BRICS Summit of Heads of State and Government, scheduled to hold from July 6 to 7.

The president’s aircraft touched down at the Galeão Air Force Base at 8:45 p.m. on Friday, where he was received by the commander of the base, Brazil’s deputy minister for Africa and the Middle East, Ambassador Carlos Sergio Sobral Duarte, and the deputy minister for trade promotion, science, technology, innovation, and culture.

According to a statement on Saturday signed by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, titled ‘President Tinubu Arrives In Rio De Janeiro For BRICS Meeting’, Tinubu is in the South American country on the invitation of President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva.

The statement noted that President Tinubu will join other world leaders at a plenary session where he is expected to deliver an address on Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms and efforts to reposition the country for global competitiveness. He is also expected to engage potential investors in areas such as agriculture, solid minerals, healthcare, and alternative energy.

It partly reads, “At the BRICS Summit, the President will participate in a plenary session and deliver an address on Nigeria’s ongoing reforms to reposition the economy for global competitiveness.

“He will also attract investors to capitalise on the country’s opportunities in agriculture, solid minerals, healthcare, and alternative energy.

“Ahead of the Leaders’ Summit, the political negotiators of BRICS brainstormed over aligning more commitments to combat socially determined diseases, artificial intelligence governance, and climate finance. Their focus was on providing concrete solutions to the structural challenges faced by the Global South.”

President Tinubu is accompanied by five state governors: Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), and Mohammed Umar Bago (Niger).

See photos below