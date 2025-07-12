Photos: Residents play football as LASIEC chair, security agents monitor election

By Yinka Ajayi

LAGOS — As the Local Government and Council Elections kicked off across Lagos State on Saturday, the Chairman of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile (retd.), began active monitoring of the electoral process, accompanied by security agents and election observers.

A Vanguard correspondent, embedded with the LASIEC monitoring team, reported that Justice Okikiolu-Ighile will be visiting several polling units to ensure compliance with electoral procedures and to address reported challenges promptly.

While the LASIEC chair moved across the state to supervise the election exercise, reports from some areas highlighted logistical gaps. At the Aga area in Ikorodu, it was observed that there was no visible presence of security operatives, raising concerns about adequate coverage and safety.

In addition, several polling units in parts of the state reportedly lacked LASIEC officials and election materials as of the early hours. A LASIEC staff member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the situation and said the chairman was actively working to address these issues to ensure smooth conduct in affected areas.

Recall that during a pre-election press conference, Justice Okikiolu-Ighile had assured Lagosians that the Commission was fully prepared for the polls and had taken “comprehensive steps in line with our constitutional mandate and electoral guidelines to ensure a seamless process.”

She reaffirmed LASIEC’s commitment to delivering a free, fair, credible, inclusive, and peaceful election. According to her, the elections are being held across 13,325 polling units in all 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state, with 57 chairmanship, 57 vice chairmanship, and 376 councillorship positions up for contest.

She also disclosed that out of 7,060,195 registered voters, 6,214,970 had collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), leaving 845,225 uncollected.

On security, she stated: “Members of the Nigeria Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) will serve as first responders, while the joint military patrol, OP MESA, will be on standby. The commission is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a successful election devoid of violence or intimidation.”

However, despite ongoing voting in some locations, scenes from the Ago area showed a different reality—residents were spotted playing football in the streets, indicating low voter turnout or delayed election activity in the area.

While LASIEC continues to monitor developments and respond to challenges on the ground, residents and observers are watching closely to see if the commission can uphold its promise of a credible and peaceful electoral process across the state.

See photos below: