Photos: Oyakojo clinches National Bantamweight title with 35-second knockout

…Lagos crowd left stunned as Oyakojo floors Williams in round two to claim national glory

July 30, 2025: Boxing fans at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, were treated to a spectacular show on Wednesday as Muyideen Oyakojo knocked out Yinka Williams in just 35 seconds of the second round to capture the National Bantamweight Title.

The 10-round, 3-minute-per-round contest had been billed as a close battle between two evenly matched fighters—Oyakojo weighing in at 53.5kg and Williams at 53.0kg. However, the fight took a dramatic turn when Oyakojo unleashed a crushing blow early in the second round, securing a technical knockout and stunning the crowd.

“I give all praise and gratitude to Allah for His constant mercy over me,” Oyakojo said during a post-fight interview. “This victory is not mine alone—it’s the result of the unrelenting support from Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, and the top-notch training and belief from my coaches, Coach Jumbo Michael and Coach Ajisafe Wahab.”

“This is just the beginning,” he added. “I’m focused, I’m ready, and with Allah’s help, I’m going to take this title even further.”

The electrifying atmosphere drew boxing lovers from Lagos, Ogun, and other states across the Southwest, reaffirming the sport’s growing popularity in the region.

Judges for the match included Tayo Olaifa, Constance Chinagorom, and Seyi Ajao, while Referee Seyi George officiated the bout.

The event was held under the auspices of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC), with its President, Dr. Rafiu Oladipo, serving as the official supervisor. Other stewards included Gloves Master Oladipo Babalola, Ring Marshal Adewale Abe, and Time Keepers Titilope Ogunkunle and Prince Ade Olofin.

The medical team comprised Dr. Tajudeen Sule and Dr. Chike Ilukwe, while the Board’s General Secretary, Remi Aboderin, served as the event coordinator.

With this emphatic victory, Oyakojo not only cements his status as Nigeria’s National Bantamweight Champion but also sends a strong signal to rivals on both the national and continental boxing scenes.