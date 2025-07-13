Photos: LP factional chairman, Abure visits Wike in Abuja

The factional chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure has held a closed-door meeting with Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), at the latter’s residence in Abuja.

The details of the meeting remain unclear, but its timing has raised eyebrows as it follows closely on the heels of a public demand by the Abure-led LP faction for Peter Obi, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, to leave the party over his involvement in a new coalition led by the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

National Chairman of Labour Party, Julius Abure, during his visit to the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, in Abuja today. pic.twitter.com/tupmIP2ge3 — Lere Olayinka – Aresa 1 (@OlayinkaLere) July 13, 2025

Wike, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) currently serving in an APC-led federal cabinet, has been a controversial figure within his own party, with many PDP loyalists accusing him of fuelling internal crises and weakening opposition unity.

