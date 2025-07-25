Photos: Kwankwaso welcomes APC defectors into NNPP

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 elections, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has welcomed thousands of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) into his party in Kano State.

Kwankwaso, leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, disclosed this on Friday via his official X handle, noting that the event was held at his residence in Kano.

He further stated that the NNPP’s growing political influence and distinguished leadership style in Kano continue to attract new members, encouraging others to join without hesitation.

“Yesterday was a momentous occasion, as I received thousands of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP),” he stated.

“Speaking during the event at my residence in Kano, I welcomed the new members into our party and I promised them equitable treatment and cooperation.

“The distinguished leadership style in Kano and our political leadership keep attracting more people into our fold, and I encourage those considering joining to do so without any hesitation.”

See photos below