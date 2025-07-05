Photos: Family, football stars gather for funeral of Diogo Jota and brother André Silva

Relatives and former teammates follow the coffins during the funerals of Liverpool’s Portuguese forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva at the Mother Church of Gondomar, on the outskirts of Porto, on July 5, 2025. Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother died in a car crash in Spain on July 3, 2025, sparking widespread grief just after the Portugal star had got married. (Photo by FILIPE AMORIM / AFP)

Close family and friends and stars of the world of football gathered on Saturday for the funeral of Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota and his brother 48 hours after the siblings’ car crash.

Jota, 28, and Andre Silva, 25, were killed on Thursday after their vehicle veered off a motorway in northwestern Spain and became engulfed in flames, a week after the Portugal forward had got married.

The funeral, which begins at 0900 GMT, is being held in his hometown of Gondomar, near Porto.

The service will be conducted by the bishop of Porto, local media report.

On Friday hundreds attended a wake for the brothers.

Among those who came to offer their condolences were a childhood friend, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, Jota’s agent Jorge Mendes and Porto club president Andre Villas-Boas.

“Football is truly in mourning. Diogo was an icon of the talent Portuguese football represents,” said football federation chief Pedro Proenca.

Close family and friends including the parents paid their respects at Friday’s wake first, with the grandfather propped up by two others to help him enter the chapel.

– ‘Rest in peace’ –

Mourners arrived carrying wreaths of flowers, some sobbing audibly, before the wake was opened to members of the public.

The death of the Portugal international and his brother has triggered an outpouring of emotion in football, and beyond.

Liverpool opened a book of condolences and lowered flags to half-mast, with dozens of supporters laying a sea of flowers, balloons, Jota shirts, and scarves with the message “Rest in peace Diogo Jota”, outside Anfield.

At the Diogo Jota football academy, close to Gondomar SC where the ex-Porto and Atletico Madrid player took his first steps in the game, well-wishers created a memorial with flowers, scarves, candles and shirts.

“Thank you, Diogo Jota,” read a child’s handwritten message.

Pedro Neves, who was friends with Jota at school in Gondomar, said he “will remember him as someone who was very friendly, very courteous, who loved everyone, who always had a smile on his face”.

“He left us too young, it’s not fair. But that’s how life is sometimes,” Neves, 31, told AFP.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who brought Jota to the Reds in 2020, has said he was “heartbroken” while the club spoke of an “unimaginable loss”.

Klopp’s successor at Anfield, Arne Slot, said everyone associated with the club owed it to Jota to “stand together and be there for one another”.

Jota was remembered at the Club World Cup in the United States on Friday, with a one-minute silence held at the quarter-final between Brazil’s Fluminense and Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal in Orlando.

Portuguese and UK media reported Jota was driving to the northern Spanish port of Santander to take a ferry to England where Liverpool were due to start training on Friday, avoiding a flight on medical advice after a recent lung operation.

Liverpool’s Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah said the death of his teammate had left him “frightened” to return to the club as the Premier League champions postponed the return of some players for pre-season training.

Jota had married his partner Rute Cardoso on June 22, posting a video of their wedding on Instagram just hours before the accident. They had three children.