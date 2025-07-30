Photos: Eight buildings collapse after heavy downpour in Maiduguri

… police assess damages

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

MAIDUGURI — At least eight buildings collapsed on Wednesday following a heavy downpour that triggered widespread flooding across Maiduguri Metropolis and Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Borno State Police Command, in response to the incident, swiftly launched on-the-ground assessments to evaluate the damage, deploy security personnel, and prevent further risks to life and property.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Kenneth Daso, disclosed in a statement that the rainfall affected several communities, including Gomari, Bulumkutu, Jidari, and ITE, among others. While eight structures collapsed, no casualties were reported.

“To forestall any breakdown of law and order, the Command has stationed officers at strategic locations to protect evacuated homes and properties from potential looting or criminal activities,” the statement noted.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DC Garba Audu Bosso, led the response efforts alongside ACP Jawi Muhammed and several Divisional Police Officers.

Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, commended the rapid response of officers and urged residents to remain calm and law-abiding. He also cautioned parents and guardians to keep their children away from floodwaters due to the high risk of drowning and waterborne diseases.

The Command reiterated its commitment to public safety and called on citizens to report any emergencies through the following helplines: 0806 807 5581 or 0802 347 3293.