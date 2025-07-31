Petrol price stood at N1,037.66 in June – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the average retail price of a litre of petrol increased from N750.17 in June 2024 to N1,037.66 in June 2025.

The NBS made this known in its Petrol Price Watch for June 2025 released in Abuja on Thursday.

It stated that the June 2025 price of N1,037.66 represented a 38.32 per cent increase over the price of N750.17 recorded in June 2024.

“Comparing the average price value with the previous month of May, the average retail price increased by 0.96 per cent from N1,027.76.”

On state profiles analysis, the report said Jigawa paid the highest average retail price of N1,107.52, followed by Ondo and Lagos at N1,104.80 and N1,100.29, respectively.

“Conversely, Yobe, Kogi, and Imo paid the lowest average retail price at N950.60, N986.67, and N987.86, respectively,’’ it stated.

Analysis by zones showed that the North-West recorded the highest average retail price in June 2025 at N1,062.84 while the North-East Zone recorded the lowest price at N1,020.15 per litre.

The NBS also stated in its Diesel Price Watch Report for June 2025 that the average retail price was N1,813.81 per litre.

It said that the June 2025 price of N1,813.81 per litre amounted to a 23.98 per cent increase over the N1,462.98 per litre paid in June 2024.

“On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 3.16 per cent from the N1,758.26 per litre recorded in May 2025,’’ it added.

On state profile analysis, the report said the highest average price per litre of diesel in June was recorded in Benue at N2,541.46, followed by Adamawa at N2,355.32 and Plateau at N2,236.42.

On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Ondo at N1,365.71 per litre, followed by Anambra at N1,391.02 and Kogi at N1,400.00.

In addition, the analysis by zones showed that the South-South Zone had the highest price of N1,963.86 per litre, while the South-West recorded the lowest price at N1,618.74 per litre. (NAN)