Peter Rufai’s death, great loss to Nigeria, football fans – Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described the passing of ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai as a great loss to Nigeria, especially football fans.

Sanwo-Olu said the death of the Nigerian football legend is painful.

He sympathised with the deceased’s family, friends, colleagues, the Nigerian Football Federation and the Nigeria Sports Commission.

The Governor, in a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Peter Rufai, fondly called Dodomayana, is a legend who wore the Green-White-Green with passion and pride.

He said: “The death of Dodomayana, as Peter Rufai is fondly called, is a painful loss to our country, Lagos State and Nigeria. The country has lost a legend and national icon. He was one of the best Nigerian goalkeepers in football history.

“Peter Rufai served Nigeria passionately, winning many laurels for the country in international competitions. He represented Nigeria as a first-choice goalkeeper at two FIFA World Cup finals in 1994 and 1998 and helped the Super Eagles win the 1994 African Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

“On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I offer my heartfelt condolences to Nigerians and Lagosians in particular, especially those with fond memories of Dodomayana of the famous Stationery Stores Football Club. Peter Rufai was a good ambassador of our dear State and Nigeria. His death is a great loss to us.

“I am saddened by his death and will be sorely missed. I pray to God for eternal peace for the late Peter Rufai. May God grant the family, friends and football fans the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”