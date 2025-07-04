Peter Rufai gave Nigerians unforgettable moments — Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the passing of Peter Rufai, a former Nigeria Super Eagles goalkeeper.

Obi, in a condolence message posted on his X handle, described Rufai’s death as unfortunate, saying the late goalkeeper gave his all for the country in his active days.

He said Rufai delighted many soccer-loving Nigerians during his playing days, giving them unforgettable moments.

“Rufai is unarguably one of Nigeria’s finest goalkeepers, who has now passed away at the age of 61.

“As a passionate football fan, I can confidently say that Peter Rufai’s career was extremely legendary, so much so that he earned the iconic nickname ‘Dodo Mayana.’

“Rufai stood tall for Nigeria, especially during our 1994 AFCON victory and the 1994 FIFA World Cup that shook the world. He gave us moments we will never forget and saves that lifted the whole nation,” he said.

He prayed for peaceful repose of his soul and asked God to give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in power, Peter Rufai, our Dodo Mayana,” Obi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Rufai died at 61 on Thursday in Lagos, following an illness. (NAN)