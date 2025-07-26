Peter Oboh to Trump, Starmer: ‘The innocents are dying in Gaza’

The former British and Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has urged the United States President, Donald Trump, and the United Kingdom Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, to put primacy on the starving and dying Palestinians, who have become collaterals in the Israeli-Gaza conflict.

Peter Oboh, now a Pastor for JESUS CHRIST said: “This Israeli war in Gaza is taking the lives of thousands of innocent Palestinian citizens, including children, war journalists, and aid workers.

“Note this, it is part of the Israeli strategy of starving every Palestinian citizens to death in Gaza; depriving them of water, food and any medical aid,.

“Because of such evil war strategy by the Israeli, many little children are dying every second from hunger.”

Peter Oboh, the Minister of GOD, added that “the American President, Mr. Donald Trump still has not kept to his prophecy after escaping his enemies’ assassination attempts twice;

“The prophesy that God has chosen him to be the President of the US to make peace between Israel and the Palestinians, and between Russia and the Ukraine.

“I know that whatever Mr. Trump tells the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, he (Netanyahu) will do it.

“Note this; it was Mr. Trump that told Mr. Netanyahu to stop the fighting with Iran and Netanyahu did so.

“I want to use this opportunity to say a big ‘GOD BLESS YOU’ to the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer for his kind-hearted idea of dropping food and aid to the needy in Gaza by air.”

