Peter Obi supporters offer aid to over 100 Patients in Sokoto to mark  birthday

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO: Members of the Obidient Movement in Sokoto State provided humanitarian assistance to over 100 vulnerable patients at Maryam Abacha Women and Children Hospital on Saturday, in commemoration of former 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi’s birthday.

Each beneficiary received ₦5,000 in cash to help offset medical expenses a gesture the group described as inspired by Obi’s consistent advocacy for a more compassionate and inclusive Nigeria.

Speaking during the outreach, Abubakar Yawale, chairman of the organising committee, said the initiative was part of a nationwide effort being carried out simultaneously in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“This is the kind of politics Peter Obi represents people centred, compassionate, and impactful,” Yawale stated. “Our principal has always shown that leadership is about service. We are merely replicating his values by reaching out to those in need.”

Yawale also recalled Obi’s visit to Sokoto last year, where he commissioned a borehole and other intervention projects at Usmanu Danfodiyo University. He noted that Obi has remained committed to serving Nigerians, regardless of political affiliations or challenges.

He further explained that the funds distributed to patients were voluntarily contributed by members of the Obidient Movement as a way to honour Obi’s birthday in a manner that aligns with his values.

“People in Sokoto and across Nigeria should recognise who truly cares for them. Peter Obi and the Obidient Movement are committed to building a new Nigeria one where healthcare, education, and dignity are not luxuries, but rights,” Yawale said.

He concluded by urging Nigerians to remain hopeful for a better 2027, expressing confidence in Peter Obi’s potential as a credible and transformative leader capable of restoring the nation’s promise.