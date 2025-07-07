Peter Obi silent on ADC coalition, donates to nursing school in Benin

Peter Obi

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi on Monday stormed Benin City, Eso State, where he made a donation to the St Philomena Nursing School.

He described health and education as the most important investments one can do for humanity and made a donation of ₦15 million for the completion of an ongoing building project.

He noted that every nation must invest heavily in health and education to be truly wealthy.

According to Obi, “I am not in Benin for politics I am in Benin to talk about the future of Nigeria , we the politicians spend too much time talking about politics while leaving the Nigerian children, the Nigerian people to suffer, that is not what I am here for. , I am here for you, I am here for the future of this country.

“Like I always say, school is the most important investment you can do to humanity is: number one, education; number two, is health. It is said that a healthy nation is a wealthy nation. So, we must invest in health.

“The most important measurable development is healthy, education and pulling people out of poverty, and I am concentrated in the three of them. That is why every week, I go to health facilities and schools to support them.

“You can’t talk about health without talking about human capital infrastructure in it. The most important infrastructure in health are the nurses because they are the closest to the patients,” he said.

While calling on the government well-meaning Nigerians to invest in the youths, he noted that life without support or help to humanity is not worth living.

Obi predicted that the world may experience shortage of nurses by the year 2030, because their services are always in demand.

He disclosed that he visits over 50 nursing schools and hospitals every year to support them.

In his vote of thanks, the Provost of the School, Father Jerome Idebe, who recalled that thr former Presidential candidate also visited the School last year to donate huge sum of money, thanked him for the ₦15 million support to the school.