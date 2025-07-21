Peter Obi

By Bayo Wahab

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, claims Peter Obi is already considering a move out of the ADC.

Earlier in July, Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in 2023, joined other opposition politicians to launch the ADC as a coalition party to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

Barely two days after the launch, Obi announced his 2027 presidential ambition, while still holding the LP membership card.

But Kachikwu believes Obi won’t be allowed to run for presidency on the ADC platform. According to him, the ADC structure is being packaged for Atiku’s presidential ambition.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, the ADC chieftain, who has been accusing opposition politicians , including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, of hijacking his party, claimed that Obi is set to leave the coalition, having realised that the ADC is set up to favour Atiku.

He said: “The whole ADC structure is being packaged for the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Since I started warning people about what is happening, we can see what is happening within the coalition. Someone like Mr Peter Obi now understands that the whole coalition was packaed for Atiku Ababakar. From our understanding, what we are seeing now is that he is looking in other directions, and other people who aspire to run now realise that the coalition was indeed no coalition. It was just a vehicle for Atiku Abubakar’s ambition.”

Kachikwu insisted that the ADC will not be used for Atiku’s presidential ambition, adding that the 2027 election will not give room for what he called ‘class exploitation’ by political leaders.

He vowed to work against the politicians by ensuring that Nigerians are informed and educated about their political power as citizens.

Vanguard News