Peter Obi, Ibori, Wamakko, Anthony Sani mourn Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari

Prominent Nigerian political figures, including former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, ex-Delta State Governor James Ibori, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, and elder statesman Anthony Sani, have expressed grief over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in London on Sunday at the age of 82.

Peter Obi: “A solemn moment for the nation”

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, described Buhari’s death as a moment of deep national reflection.

“His death provides a solemn moment, not just for his family and close associates, but for our nation as a whole,” Obi stated.

He acknowledged Buhari’s dignified leadership and extended heartfelt condolences to his wife, Aisha Buhari, their children, and all Nigerians.

“May Almighty Allah, Most Gracious and Most Merciful, forgive President Buhari’s shortcomings, reward his efforts in service to the nation, and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus. Ameen,” Obi added.

Ibori: “Buhari’s contributions to Nigeria’s unity are unforgettable”

In his tribute, Chief James Ibori hailed the late President as a disciplined and selfless patriot who stood firmly for Nigeria’s unity throughout his military and civilian leadership.

“His invaluable contributions to the socio-political development of the country remain unequalled and will not be forgotten,” Ibori stated.

He described Buhari as a hero who devoted his life to the service of the nation and prayed for comfort for the family and eternal rest for the departed.

Wamakko: “Nigeria has lost an incorruptible patriot”

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, APC, Sokoto North, said the death of Buhari was “devastating” and described him as “one of Nigeria’s most iconic and selfless leaders.”

“From his days as a young military officer to his time as a democratically elected President, Buhari stood tall as a beacon of hope, discipline, and forthrightness in national leadership,” Wamakko noted.

He praised Buhari’s integrity, simplicity, and investment in infrastructure and agricultural transformation, particularly in the northern region.

“President Buhari governed with sincerity and steadfast vision. His legacy shall endure,” he said, offering prayers for Allah’s forgiveness and eternal peace for the late leader.

Anthony Sani: “Buhari’s legacy needs no tombstone”

Former Secretary General of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr. Anthony N.Z. Sani, described Buhari’s death as a monumental national loss.

“Though Buhari is no longer with us, his legacy continues. He needs no tombstone to remind us of the path he walked,” Sani said.

While acknowledging the pains left behind by the challenges of Buhari’s presidency, Sani urged the nation to find strength in the late leader’s contributions.