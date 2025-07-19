People don’t know I’m educated due to my comic roles — Charles Inojie

By Benjamin Njoku

Charles Inojie, a renowned actor and director, has shared a personal experience of how people often underestimated him due to his comic roles in movies. Despite his success, some individuals doubt his educational background and his ability to be a serious person.

In a recent chat with NollyNow, Inojie revealed that people still struggle to see beyond his on-screen persona. He recounted an incident where a mother called her child to come and see him, referring to him as “that mumu man” they watched on TV.

Sharing his experience, Inojie said “Till date, there are Nigerians who don’t believe that I can be serious or possess the capacity to be normal. People meet me on the street and become surprised to see me dressed normally. A great number of people don’t believe I went to school. A mom once called her young son in church screaming, “Junior, come and see that mumu man we were watching on television yesterday.”

Inojie, however, takes pride in his work as a storyteller, writer, and director, having contributed to some of Nollywood’s most successful titles. Inojie’s latest movie, “Divided Nations,” currently streaming on his YouTube Channel, Charlesinojie Comedy TV tackles the theme of tribalism through comedy.

The film explores the dangers of tribal intolerance and its impact on national development, a topic that resonated with Inojie following the 2023 general elections.

Through his work, Inojie aims to contribute to nation-building and push the boundaries of his talent.

As a celebrated actor known for his role in Africa’s longest-running comedy series, “The Johnsons,” Inojie continues to make a mark in the industry with his unique storytelling style and commitment to exploring meaningful themes.