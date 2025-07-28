PENGASSAN spends ₦12m to settle medical bills for indigent patients in Abuja

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA— THE Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, through its Foundation, has spent ₦12 million to pay medical bills for indigent patients in four general hospitals in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

These hospitals include Karishi, Bwari, Gwagwalada, and Gwarimpa General Hospitals.

The Foundation disbursed ₦3 million each to Karishi and Bwari General Hospitals to settle medical expenses for less privileged patients. The remaining ₦6 million is earmarked for Gwagwalada and Gwarimpa General Hospitals.

PENGASSAN Foundation was established by the association’s National Executive Council, NEC, to assist indigent individuals with their medical bills and to extend welfare beyond the association’s members to the larger community.

At Karishi General Hospital, the Foundation conducted on-the-spot assessments of patients who could not afford their medical bills and paid them to enable proper treatment and discharge.

The Medical Director, Dr. Sanni Wilfred, highlighted that over 60 per cent of the hospital’s patients are vulnerable women and children with limited means to pay for healthcare.

He also mentioned cases with very high medical costs, such as a child needing cardiac surgery valued at ₦10 million. The hospital staff expressed gratitude and encouraged other NGOs to emulate the Foundation’s humanitarian gesture.

According to him: “Taking care of patients in this period of time is actually challenging but the hospital as a management, we have done our beat. Right from when the patient arrives, we give treatment to those that need emergency for twenty four hours without even asking for money.

“It will even interest you that some of our parents when they come, they don’t even have money to pay, when we treat them for few days and they cannot pay, on our own we discharge them. And of course, we also receive substantial support from the hospital management but you know that the support can never be enough. I wish that this kind of collaboration will be sustained.”

Dr. Wilfred, who took members of the Foundation round the wards and different sections, further stated: “Most of our patients here are low profile patients, we deal with rural women and children etc. 60 percent of the patients are vulnerable women and children especially pregnant women. We are encouraged by seeing you here and we encourage other NGOs and Foundation to emulate your gesture.”

In a similar visit, PENGASSAN Foundation also settled medical bills at Bwari General Hospital after assessing the indigent patients there.

Speaking at the Karishi General Hospital, President of PENGASSAN, Comrade Fesus Osifo, represented by the Foundation Chairman, Comrade David Owan, explained that the Foundation established by the National Executive Council, NEC of the association, focuses on hospitals serving the underprivileged, not those catering to wealthier individuals, aiming to make a tangible impact on lives most in need.

This initiative is a significant contribution to addressing the healthcare financial burden faced by vulnerable populations in Abuja’s general hospitals, where patients often struggle with paying for necessary treatments.

Owan, who doubles as national treasurer and flanked by the Chairperson, PENGASSAN Women Commission, Maryann Ada Mbanaso, among other members of the Foundation, said: “We are representing PENGASSAN Foundation, this is the pioneering Foundation established by the NEC of PENGASSAN and we are charged with the responsibility of providing succour to the indigent people and providing welfare for the other people in the society.

“The essence of PENGASSAN is to provide welfare for our members but we discovered that it cannot just be welfare for our members alone, we have to extend it to the larger society

“We came to do on the spot assessment, to see the real people that have issues and cannot afford medical bills and see how we can assist them settle the medical bills so that they can have proper treatment and be discharged.

“We come with a budget of about three million naira to do this and after here we have other hospitals we will visit. We don’t select any big man hospital, vwe need to touch lives of those that really need the help.”