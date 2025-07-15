Pelbliss begins exclusive vendor onboarding ahead of August launch

By Kenneth Oboh

Nigeria’s foremost WedTech platform, Pelbliss, has officially begun onboarding vendors across Lagos ahead of its app launch in August. To this effect, the platform has announced that it is inviting 500 wedding and event vendors to sign up early, offering them a unique chance to showcase their work, reach more clients, and grow their businesses in a professional, trusted space.

With over ₦300 billion spent on weddings in Nigeria every year, the demand for trusted, professional vendors is higher than ever. Pelbliss is positioning itself as the go-to platform for this fast-growing industry.

Planning a wedding in Nigeria often involves stressful vendor searches, scattered communication, and uncertainty. Couples spend weeks comparing services and negotiating deals, while talented vendors miss out on leads because they lack the right platforms to showcase their skills.

As an innovative solution, Pelbliss is providing an all-in-one digital system where couples can browse, compare, and book verified vendors confidently as well as structure and organise their big day. Vendors, in turn, get a clear, structured way to promote their businesses, manage leads, and increase bookings.

Wedding and event vendors like photographers, makeup artists, decorators, caterers, cake designers, entertainers, MCs, and more can now join as early vendors. These first 500 vendors will enjoy exclusive benefits, including priority listings, early access to business tools, and extra promotional opportunities before the full app launch.

Instead of relying on traditional methods of getting clients like social media DMs or word-of-mouth referrals, vendors on Pelbliss can create verified, curated profiles that showcase their services professionally. This makes it easier for them to build credibility and connect with couples who are actively planning their weddings.

Pelbliss describes this as the “Pelbliss Experience” — a smooth, peaceful, and exciting journey for couples, and a growth-focused, organized process for vendors.

Early vendors will have access to a suite of business tools designed to help them run and grow their businesses more efficiently. Vendors can manage bookings, track client interactions, create and share their digital portfolio, and receive insights to improve their services.

One of Pelbliss’s key selling points is bringing trust and quality to the forefront. Every vendor goes through a verification process to ensure authenticity and professionalism, giving couples confidence when making booking decisions.

How to Join

Wedding and event vendors who want to be among the first to experience the Pelbliss platform can now sign up through the website.

The first 500 vendors will secure a special position as pioneers on the platform, enjoying early access to tools, priority listings, and added visibility to thousands of couples ready to book.

Pelbliss is a movement to modernize and professionalize the entire wedding experience in Nigeria. By joining now, vendors position themselves at the forefront of this change, opening up more opportunities to grow and thrive.