Peace returns to Ogwuaniocha after years of communal crisis — Anambra Panel confirms

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — The Anambra State Government has confirmed the restoration of peace in Ogwuaniocha, a community in Ogbaru Local Government Area, following years of violent communal conflict between rival youth groups.

Chairman of the judicial panel of inquiry set up to investigate the crisis, Justice Calagne Anigbogu, announced the resolution after a peace meeting held at the Old Government House in Awka.

Justice Anigbogu disclosed that the crisis, which led to the destruction of property worth millions of naira and the loss of lives — including the abduction of the community’s traditional ruler, Igwe Oliver Nnaji, who has remained missing since 2021 — had finally been resolved through dialogue facilitated by the panel.

“The youths have come together as one unified body — Ogwuaniocha Youths. What they presented to us aligns with our terms of reference. The government asked us to assess the impact of the crisis and recommend steps toward lasting peace and development. That has been achieved,” Justice Anigbogu stated.

He added that the panel would still evaluate the extent of damages incurred during the crisis. A technical committee comprising estate surveyors, valuers, and quantity surveyors will undertake the assessment to guide the government in providing appropriate palliatives for the community.

Presenting a peace resolution letter to the panel, the President of Ogwuaniocha Youths, Uche Onyedi, commended the state government’s intervention, describing it as timely and instrumental in restoring calm to the troubled community.

Onyedi, however, appealed for continued government support, especially in restoring critical infrastructure and flushing out criminal elements still hiding in nearby forests.

“Life has been unbearable for our people. We need help to rebuild and resettle properly. The government’s assistance in security and infrastructure is vital for our recovery,” he said.

The resolution marks a significant turning point in Ogwuaniocha’s journey toward healing, after years of division and unrest.