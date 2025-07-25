PDP will come fourth in 2027 general election – Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has predicted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will come fourth in the 2027 general elections.

Fayose, who made the remark during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, blamed the party’s internal crisis and sidelining of key leaders for its dwindling relevance.

“Today, I am telling you the PDP will come fourth in the general elections. In most states, they are already compromised,” Fayose said. “They have eased out so many leaders. It’s good for them, but let me remind you, I was part of the G5.”

Fayose also took a swipe at the PDP leadership for allegedly undermining him, saying this was why he chose not to attend the party’s recent National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, even though he was invited.

The former governor described the party as a “carcass,” citing an exodus of major figures. “Presidential candidate has left, Vice Presidential candidate has left, senators have left, governors have left,” he said.

Despite his criticism, Fayose insisted he remains loyal to the PDP, adding, “I can join APC, ADC or Labour Party.”

Fayose argued that the recent defections in the PDP has left the party wounded.

