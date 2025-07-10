PDP urges resignation of alleged ADC members

PDP flags

The Cross River chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the resignation of its members listed as coordinators of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

This is contained in a statement on Thursday by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Mike Ojisi.

The party stated it is not opposed to members exercising their fundamental right to freedom of association as enshrined in Nigeria’s constitution.

Ojisi, however, said that members wishing to join other political parties must resign from the PDP first, as dual party membership is not allowed.

He said, “The State Working Committee (SWC) has noted a publication naming some SWC members and Chapter Chairmen as ADC coordinators in Cross River State.

“The SWC, therefore, urges those named to be honourable and either publicly denounce the publication or resign their PDP positions within 48 hours.

“Otherwise, the party will apply the relevant disciplinary provisions of its constitution against them.”

Ojisi added that the PDP is not in any coalition, as resolved at its 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting recently held in Abuja.

He urged Executive Committee members to stay loyal to the PDP and avoid activities that may be seen as defection or anti-party conduct.

He said, “The SWC reassures members that the party remains committed to its founding values and principles.”

He added that the party would continue working to promote governance and development in Cross River, currently under APC.

He urged members to remain hopeful, saying better days lie ahead when the PDP will regain its winning ways.