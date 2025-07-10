PDP ready for partnership to retain presidency in the South – Ortom

..say Buhari’s govt worked against his administration

..dismisses coalition talk

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Former Benue State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader in the state, Chief Samuel Ortom, says the party is ready to enter strategic partnerships ahead of the 2027 general elections to ensure the presidency remains in the southern region of Nigeria.

Ortom made the statement during an interactive session with journalists in Makurdi, where he dismissed recent speculations about coalition talks, asserting that the PDP was not exploring any formal coalition arrangement.

“We are not doing coalition — there is nothing like coalition. But where there’s a need for strategic partnership to win elections and promote good leadership, we will pursue that,” Ortom said.

The former governor reaffirmed his loyalty to the PDP, noting that as a member of the party’s Board of Trustees, he remains committed to strengthening its position in Benue State and across the country.

“I am not contesting any election in 2027, but I will support our candidates to victory. Politics is about interest — no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests,” he stated.

Ortom strongly reiterated his support for the rotation of the presidency between North and South, saying the unwritten agreement between the regions must be respected.

“In 2023, I was ready to lose my senatorial bid rather than support a northern candidate to succeed Buhari. The South must complete its eight years before power returns to the North in 2031 — including the North Central,” he insisted.

Commending President Bola Tinubu, Ortom praised the current administration for its commitment to the rule of law, economic reforms, and for ensuring governors now have sufficient funds to meet their obligations.

“Tinubu has shown political will by ending the fuel subsidy regime and initiating tax reforms. These are bold steps. Fuel queues are gone, and gradually, Nigerians will enjoy the benefits of these decisions. All we need is patience,” he said.

Ortom also reflected on his challenges as governor, accusing the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari of deliberately working against his government. He said his refusal to back down on the 2017 Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law led to the federal government withholding critical financial support.

“I was denied a N40 billion interest-free loan approved by the Central Bank for salary arrears and another N35 billion for infrastructure — all because I refused to repeal the grazing law and reinstate grazing routes. I stood for my people and refused to betray them,” Ortom said.

Despite these challenges, the former governor said he remained resolute in his decision to protect Benue people from the violence linked to open grazing, adding that his silence during the ordeal was to avoid distracting the state from his mission.