Breaking: PDP national caucus holds late-night meeting in Abuja

PDP flags

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently holding a late-night National Caucus meeting at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

The closed-door session, which began at 9:00 p.m., is being chaired by the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum. It includes top party figures such as Governors Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), as well as former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Chief Bode George, and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and Board of Trustees (BoT).

According to party insiders, key items on the agenda include the zoning arrangement for the 2027 presidential ticket, preparations for the forthcoming national convention, and issues around security.

“The zoning of the presidential ticket is a sensitive matter that requires careful consideration,” a source told Vanguard.

Another top priority is party unity, especially in light of recent defections to other parties, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Security concerns are also being discussed following the recent assassination attempt on Mr Jude Ezenwafor, the PDP governorship candidate for Anambra State.

“The safety of our members is paramount,” the source stressed.

This meeting is expected to shape deliberations at the party’s 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow (Thursday).