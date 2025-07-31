PDP faults ‘arbitrary’ streets renaming in Lagos, threatens legal action

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the recent renaming of streets in some local government areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the recent renaming of streets and public landmarks in the state has sparked angry reactions and protests,

Reacting in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, the PDP Vice-Chairman (Lagos Central), Mr. Hakeem Olalemi, who advised the ruling party to tread carefully, alleged that the remaining targets are a section of society.

“The Lagos PDP is hereby rejecting in totality the renaming of streets by some council chairmen. We should erase history because of politics.

“It is against the spirit of unity in diversity, and it will certainly affect the image of the state as a cosmopolitan state.

“We should be seen to be promoting unity and not to give the wrong impression to non-indigenes in the state.

“We have various ethnic nationalists in our state, who have contributed immensely to the development of our state, hence the reason why some streets were named after them initially.

“This current action by some council executives should be reconsidered. Most of the streets affected were bearing Igbo names before and this leaves so many questions in the heart of non Indigenes,.”

Describing the street remaining as totally unconstitutional, Olalemi said that the decision and consequent reactions showed that some leaders failed to consult widely.

“The APC should, as a matter of fact, revert to the status quo.

“If the steps were not reversed, the party could seek legal redress in court in order to preserve the identity of Lagos State as a cosmopolitan state.

“We cannot erase history in the name of politics. The ruling party should know that this renaming of streets arbitrarily can lead to riot, unrest and serious chaos if care is not taken,” he said.

NAN reports that human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, has also recently condemned the change of street names as unconstitutional.

NAN also recalls that residents of the Ilaje community in Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in the state had staged a protest on Wednesday, rejecting the recent renaming of their street, ‘Ilaje Road,’ to ‘King Sunny Ade Road.’

